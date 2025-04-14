SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,102,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,165 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $109,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.28 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.96 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.30.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.