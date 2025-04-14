LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,499 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 157.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $34.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

