ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Issues Earnings Results

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 89.60%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNET remained flat at $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.51. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

