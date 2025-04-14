Seeds Investor LLC Sells 98 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Seeds Investor LLC lessened its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $157.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.30.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $302,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.42. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at $24,070,304.26. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,699 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,851 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SFM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

