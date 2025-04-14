Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $30.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.45 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 184.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $24,879,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,192 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 80,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

