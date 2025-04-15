Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 50,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intertek Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Intertek Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.