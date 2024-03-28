Analyzing EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) & Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siltronic and EMCORE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siltronic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EMCORE $97.72 million 0.29 -$75.36 million ($1.13) -0.32

Siltronic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMCORE.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siltronic 0 0 3 0 3.00 EMCORE 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Siltronic and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

EMCORE has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 314.14%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Siltronic.

Profitability

This table compares Siltronic and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siltronic N/A N/A N/A EMCORE -67.43% -26.76% -15.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure. Its products are used in smartphones, tablets, PCs, flat screens, sensors, industrial equipment, electric cars, wind turbines, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Wacker Siltronic AG and changed its name to Siltronic AG in 2004. Siltronic AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third-party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

