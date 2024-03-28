BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the February 29th total of 66,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIMI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BIMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIMI during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIMI by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BIMI Price Performance

BIMI stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,287. BIMI has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

About BIMI

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

