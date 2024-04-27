JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Boosted by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

