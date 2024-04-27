iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $510.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

