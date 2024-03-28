CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Up 77.8% in March

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 2,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $24.45.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

