Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,238.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,274.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,175.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,525.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

