Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 62.5% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 578.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 39.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,866,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.