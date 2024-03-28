EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.81

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 16024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
EVE Price Performance
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVE during the second quarter worth about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of EVE during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of EVE during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of EVE by 541.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
