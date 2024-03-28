First National Corp MA ADV Acquires Shares of 15,196 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,047,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,707,000 after buying an additional 293,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,425,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,477,000 after purchasing an additional 157,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,641,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,956,000 after purchasing an additional 189,088 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,148,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

