Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.