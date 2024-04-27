Callan Capital LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,488,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,495,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,011,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,635,000.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $930.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

