Insider Buying: ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Buys 568,181 Shares of Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Janelle Delaney acquired 568,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.93 ($32,679.69).

Janelle Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ImpediMed alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Janelle Delaney bought 581,395 shares of ImpediMed stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.97 ($32,679.72).

On Monday, March 4th, Janelle Delaney acquired 1,137,634 shares of ImpediMed stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,111.79 ($65,432.54).

ImpediMed Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

ImpediMed Company Profile

ImpediMed Limited, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema, and deliver snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImpediMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImpediMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.