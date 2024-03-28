iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the February 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISHG traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

