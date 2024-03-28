Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 611.1% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBINO traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.94. 84,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,462. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

