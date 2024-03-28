John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE WLYB traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 832. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

