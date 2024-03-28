Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 500,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,104. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

