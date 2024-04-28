Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kura Sushi USA worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRUS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.96. The company had a trading volume of 66,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,723. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.06 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

