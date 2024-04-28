Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stake Lifted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

AGM stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.03. 32,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $122.96 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

