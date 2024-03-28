Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.300–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.0 million-$285.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.0 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.380 EPS.

Lands’ End Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:LE opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $315.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 60.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

