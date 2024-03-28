Verge One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.08 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $104.66 million and $5.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,745.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.01 or 0.00802888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00134724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00191077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00131836 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

