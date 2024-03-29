Safestay (LON:SSTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Shares of Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24), with a volume of 9383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Safestay Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.66. The stock has a market cap of £12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.89.

Safestay Company Profile

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.

