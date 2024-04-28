Addison Advisors LLC Invests $440,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,880,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. 351,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,488. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

