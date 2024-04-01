Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,289 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up about 3.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.00. 633,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,026. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.92.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

