Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 126,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 49,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The stock has a market cap of C$11.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.
About Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
