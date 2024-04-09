Optas LLC Has $941,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Optas LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

