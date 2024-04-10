Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,345,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,040 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $261,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

