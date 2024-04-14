Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Shares of ALLT opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

About Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.