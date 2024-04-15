900 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Acquired by BML Capital Management LLC

BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. Argus increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,786 shares of company stock worth $20,096,812 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.1 %

ANF traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.11. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $140.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

