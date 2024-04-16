Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 910 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $2,551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $363.91 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.80 and a 200 day moving average of $295.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.