HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $560.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $560.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

HSBC stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 108.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

