StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 32.65%. Analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

