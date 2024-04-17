Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,536 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for approximately 11.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $61,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 1,723.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after buying an additional 287,052 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Credicorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Credicorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,724,000 after buying an additional 55,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.64. 153,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $179.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

