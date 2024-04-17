DecisionPoint Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2,478.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $76.42. 10,156,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,214,067. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

