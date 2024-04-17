Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,012 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Citigroup upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.