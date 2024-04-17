Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires 11,400 Shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Immix Biopharma were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 26.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immix Biopharma stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

