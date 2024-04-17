iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,596 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.50. 137,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.