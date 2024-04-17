Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 700,000 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.34% of Taboola.com worth $17,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 8.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Taboola.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,908,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,922,000 after acquiring an additional 85,371 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $107,003.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $107,003.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 33,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $132,895.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,894,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,665,858.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,466 shares of company stock valued at $402,213. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBLA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 537,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Taboola.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

