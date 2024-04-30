Definitive Healthcare (DH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 80.40%. On average, analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Definitive Healthcare Price Performance
Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 63,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
