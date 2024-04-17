Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 8.7% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after acquiring an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.27. 457,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,510. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

