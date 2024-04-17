Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned 1.03% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,292,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 79,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EXI traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,198. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $106.39 and a one year high of $140.09. The firm has a market cap of $419.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.19.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

