Slow Capital Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,850,000 after acquiring an additional 94,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,623,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.04. 81,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,043. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $194.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

