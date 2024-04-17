Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,898,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,955,000 after acquiring an additional 86,071 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TXN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.68. 759,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,559. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.68. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.