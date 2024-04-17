WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $4,038,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $1,721,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $10,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

