Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Cap of $343.03 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $343.03 million and $52.23 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $21.01 or 0.00034029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

